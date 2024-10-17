Principal Resident Magistrate Court in Zomba will give its ruling on whether a police officer, Sergeant Twaliki Mpaweni, has a case to answer or not in a case in which he is being accused of having sexual intercourse with a minor at the Kachulu Police Unit in Zomba.

The state brought 11 witnesses; among them was a witness from the Independent Complaints Commission (ICC) who testified against the accused, saying Mpaweni indeed committed the crime.

Principal Resident Magistrate Martin Chipofya told the state and defence counsels to give a submission on the case by November 1.

He disclosed that the court will give its ruling on November 8 at 10 a.m., when Sergeant Mpaweni has a case to answer.

A lawyer representing the minor, Vitumbiko Mbizi from the Women Lawyers Association, said they provided all necessary evidence, and what remained was to give submission by November 1 as required by the court.

Defence Lawyer Alfred Masamba from Legal Aid said he was also ready with submissions as required.

Sergeant Twaliki Mpaweni was arrested for allegedly having sexual intercourse with a minor while she was in a police cell at Kachulu Police in August 2023.