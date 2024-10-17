Philanthropist Thomson Mpinganjira, a prominent business figure, has called on procurement professionals to address inefficiencies in the sector to improve productivity and support economic development in Malawi.

Speaking at the annual Malawi Institute of Procurement and Supply (MIPS) conference held in Mangochi, Mpinganjira stressed that by adopting more efficient, transparent, and corruption-free procurement practices, organizations could save up to 40% in costs.

Mirriam Jere, president of MIPS, acknowledged the challenge of unethical behaviour within the industry but highlighted that stricter regulations have led to penalties for those engaging in misconduct.

The conference, themed “Optimizing Procurement and Supply Chain Management in Malawi: Strategies for Enhancing Productivity and Export Competitiveness,” centred on strategies to improve procurement systems and boost the nation’s export potential.