First Capital Bank’s (FCB) founder, Hitesh Anadkat, and his family have donated MK74 million to Beit Cure’s annual fundraising initiative, enabling the organization to transform the lives of 80 more children with treatable disabilities.

Beit Cure Children’s Hospital of Malawi aims to conduct 2,300 surgeries this year. However, the institution faced a funding shortfall of MK210 million to meet its target, prompting it to organize a fundraising dinner that raised MK136 million, leaving a deficit of MK74 million.

In a remarkable display of corporate social responsibility, the Anadkat family has come forward with an MK74 million generous contribution, covering the entire shortfall and meeting the organization’s MK210 million fundraising budget.

At a cheque presentation on Wednesday in Blantyre, Anadkat expressed pride in the bank’s 20-year partnership with Beit Cure, emphasizing their shared commitment to providing world-class healthcare to children, regardless of background or socio-economic status.

He stated that their commitment to this noble cause reflects the core values that define their foundation and their dedication to making a meaningful impact in the communities they serve. “Supporting charities is at the heart of what the Anadkat family and First Capital Bank do,” he said.

Anadkat reiterated the bank’s dedication to uplifting Malawi’s socio-economic fabric, saying: “We will continue to complement government efforts in building a more caring and inclusive Malawi by uplifting the socio-economic fabric of the societies in which we operate.”

Davie Simengwa, Director of Programs and Development at Beit Cure, described the gesture as timely and crucial, saying it revives their vision of improving Malawian children’s lives and contributing to the country’s development goals.

“There’s a huge need for children requiring surgical intervention, and we can’t meet that need alone. “We need partners like the Anadkat family and First Capital Bank to help provide resources, mobilize, and bring patients here,” he expressed his gratitude.

The generous donation by the Anadkat family serves as a shining example of corporate philanthropy, demonstrating the power of partnerships in transforming lives and building a better future for Malawi’s children.