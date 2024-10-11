First Capital Bank (FCB) has become the latest supporter of the Presidential Golf Tournament, contributing a generous MK20,000,000 to the course.

The annual tournament, aimed at raising funds for vulnerable students in higher education institutions and rebuilding efforts following the devastating Cyclone Freddy, aligns with FCB’s corporate social responsibility focus areas.

Speaking on behalf of the bank, Head of Marketing & Communications Twikale Chirwa emphasized FCB’s commitment to complementing government efforts in education, health, and sports.

“As a responsible corporate citizen, we recognize the importance of investing in Malawi’s future,” Chirwa said. “We’re proud to contribute to initiatives that promote education, health, and sports development, particularly in the wake of Cyclone Freddy’s impact.”

The Presidential Golf Tournament tees off today, Friday, and concludes tomorrow, Saturday, at the scenic Limbe Country Club in Blantyre, with President Lazarus Chakwera expected to grace the occasion, adding prestige to the event.

The tournament has become a vital platform for mobilizing resources to support disadvantaged students and rebuilding communities affected by natural disasters.

FCB’s donation demonstrates the bank’s dedication to making a positive impact on Malawi’s socio-economic landscape.