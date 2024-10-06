Global air cargo demand continued its impressive run in August, recording a ninth consecutive month of double-digit growth compared to the previous year, according to the International Air Transport Association (IATA).

This surge, at 11.4%, is attributed to factors like booming e-commerce and ongoing limitations in maritime shipping.

“Asia-Pacific airlines saw 14.6% year-on-year demand growth for air cargo in August – the strongest of all regions. Demand on the Asia-Africa, Asia-Europe and within-Asia markets grew by 21.2%, 18.4% and 16.1% respectively”, reads an IATA statement.

Countries like Malawi have also contributed to this global surge.

“African airlines saw 7.5% year-on-year demand growth for air cargo in August. Demand on the Africa–Asia market increased by 21.1% compared to August 2023, maintaining a streak of double-digit annual growth that originated in the second half of 2023. August capacity increased by 11.4% year-on-year.”

However, IATA warns of potential future slowdowns. While cargo yields remain high, some economic indicators, like manufacturing output and new export orders, show contraction.

“The air cargo sector is experiencing exceptional performance,” said Willie Walsh, IATA’s Director General. “Despite record capacity, strong demand continues, fueled by e-commerce and maritime constraints.”

The report highlights regional variations. Asia-Pacific airlines saw the highest growth (14.6%), while North America experienced the lowest (4.8%). The Middle East-Europe trade lane continues its impressive streak of double-digit annual growth, leading the pack at 28.9%.