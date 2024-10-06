Daudi Chikwanje, Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) Regional Governor for the Eastern region and Member of Parliament for Machinga Central East has urged party members to remain steadfast in their loyalty to the DPP.

Speaking in Jali, Zomba district on Saturday, Chikwanje said as the party gears up for the 2025 general elections, there is a need for loyalty so that the party achieves victory.

He encouraged the party members to continue supporting the president of the party, Peter Mutharika.

Chikwanje is on bail after being arrested over a clip that went viral on social media where he was heard urging the party’s followers to inflict mob justice on Malawi Congress Party (MCP) followers in the region.