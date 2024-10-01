President William Ruto has arrived back in Kenya following his participation in the 79th United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) in the United States of America.

According to local news sources in Kenya, Ruto arrived in the country on Monday morning.

At the assembly, Ruto delivered a keynote speech focusing on UN reforms, global security, and Kenya’s international role. He pushed for a more inclusive UN Security Council, stressed Africa’s importance in global governance, and reiterated Kenya’s commitment to peacekeeping efforts worldwide, including deployments in Somalia, South Sudan, and Haiti.

The Kenyan President was accompanied by Prime Cabinet Secretary, Musalia Mudavadi and Cabinet Secretaries, Aden Duale (Environment) and Hassan Joho (Mining) among other government officials.

He was also accompanied by opposition leader, Raila Odinga who is eyeing the African Union Commission chairperson post.

Meanwhile, Malawi’s President Lazarus Chakwera is expected to return from UNGA any day this week.