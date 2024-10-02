Calls for stern punishment and accountability are growing louder as Daudi Chikwanje, DPP’s eastern region governor, faces intense condemnation for remarks perceived as inciting violence and undermining national peace.

At a recent political rally in Machinga, Chikwanje allegedly urged DPP supporters to ill-treat Malawi Congress Party (MCP) members in areas considered DPP strongholds. A viral video clip of the remarks has drawn widespread condemnation.

Comments monitored on Malawi24 and various local media outlets, revealed overwhelming disapproval of Chikwanje’s statements, with listeners and online commentators unanimously denounced the remarks, expressing concern that such rhetoric undermines efforts to promote peace and political tolerance.

For example, one Facebook user commented on our page saying, “Chikwanje deserves a stiffer punishment. How can a leader like him make that statement. His friends are preaching peace, and he’s promoting violence. He must face the music.”

Another Facebook user wondered, “I don’t understand what DPP is looking for, causing violence everywhere. Please stop that this is a democratic nation, don’t take laws in your hands. If leaders encourage violence, what will they do when in power? Malawians must wake up and not vote for DPP again.”

Additionally, electoral stakeholders, including the Malawi Congress Party (MCP), have condemned Chikwanje and the DPP for the remarks and lack of apology. MCP Secretary General, Richard Chimwendo Banda asked the DPP leadership to fire Chikwanje.

National police spokesperson, Peter Kalaya assured that investigations are underway, stating, “Nobody will go unpunished for promoting violence.” Chikwanje is currently facing charges related to inciting violence.