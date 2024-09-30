Malawi’s Afro-Pop sensation, Onesimus, has secured two prestigious nominations in the upcoming Zikomo Africa Awards.

The “African Butter” creator has been recognized in the categories of Best Zikomo Artist of the Year and Best Zikomo Song of the Year for his hit single “Controller”.

Onesimus took to Facebook to express his excitement and optimism about winning the awards. “This year, we bagged two nominations at the Zikomo awards: Artist of the Year and Song of the Year. We’ve won it before and I believe this time, with my fellow Butterlions, we’re about to do it again,” he wrote.

This is not the artist’s first time being recognized by the Zikomo Africa Awards, having previously taken home awards in past ceremonies.

In addition to the nominations, Onesimus has also announced an upcoming international performance. On October 17, he will fly to Israel to entertain his fans.

The Zikomo Africa Awards, scheduled to take place in November, aims to celebrate outstanding individuals and organizations making significant impacts in various industries.

Onesimus’s double nomination solidifies his position as a leading figure in Malawi’s music scene, and fans are eagerly awaiting the outcome of the awards.