Police have arrested Daudi Chikwanje, Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) Eastern Region Governor, following a viral social media clip where he allegedly urged party followers to inflict mob justice on Malawi Congress Party (MCP) supporters.

Police spokesperson Peter Kalaya confirmed Chikwanje’s arrest to the local media saying he was arrested in Machinga on Monday morning.

Meanwhile, the Malawi Police Service (MPS) has warned politicians against making insensitive statements promoting violence, citing the country’s polarized political landscape ahead of the 2025 General Elections.

In a statement, MPS condemned a video clip showing an MP encouraging followers to attack and kill rival party supporters, emphasizing that such statements could incite genocide.

The Malawi Police Service reaffirmed its commitment to remaining apolitical and upholding the Constitution.