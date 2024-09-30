Police in Nsanje have instituted investigations to apprehend the suspects who attempted robbery with violence on the night of 29-30 September 2024 at Sorgin Trading Center.

Reports indicate that police officers from the Sorgin police unit received information from reliable sources that a gang of unknown criminals were armed with offensive weapons and wanted to rob John Meya’s shop, a well-known businessman who sells assorted groceries.

In the process, the owner of the shop shouted for help. An angry mob came out and apprehended two criminals and burnt them to death.

Following a report, Chilomo police post detectives joined the Sorgin police unit in rescuing the other two unknown criminals who were heavily assaulted. They took the victims to Nsanje District Hospital where they have been admitted.

The gang was travelling in a blue land cruiser registration number not yet advised.

Postmortem has revealed that the death of the two suspects is due to severe burns.

Meanwhile, further investigations are underway to arrest the remaining suspects.