Aisha Mambo Adams has stepped down as United Democratic Front (UDF) party Convention Chair, citing internal divisions and divergent views on the party’s direction.

Adams who is also the Second Deputy Speaker of the Malawi National Assembly, attributed her resignation to irreconcilable differences within the party, emphasizing that these issues are best addressed internally within the UDF family.

In her resignation letter, Adams expressed her initial enthusiasm to serve, stating, “I was geared to serve and ready to deliver the best convention ever for our members.” However, she acknowledged the significant divergence in the party’s direction among stakeholders.

Adams felt that remaining in her position would not serve the party’s interests, saying, “I feel I would not be doing justice to our members if I remain in my position. Furthermore, I don’t believe with such divergences and distractions I would be able to deliver the best that the UDF members deserve and aspire for.”

The resignation comes at a critical time, as the UDF prepares for its elective convention, rescheduled for October 2-3, 2024, aiming to elect new leaders and chart its future course.

However, in an interview, Adams clarified that she remains loyal to the UDF party, stating, “Am not leaving UDF, no, I remain loyal to the party. I have just resigned from my position as the convention chairperson.”

This development follows shortly after some UDF supporters on Thursday during a media briefing in Blantyre protested against the invitation of the Malawi Congress Party (MCP) to the party’s convention.