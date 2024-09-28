Mzimba South children have today commemorated the Day of the African Child held at Eswazini community ground in Traditional Authority Kampingo Sibande under the theme ‘Promoting Quality and Inclusive Education for All Act Now.’

Speaking during the event, Inkosi Jalavikuba, who spoke on behalf of Inkosi Ya Makhosi Mbelwa 5, called on parents to stop leaving their children behind when they go abroad to look for work.

He emphasized that raising a child requires parental care, love, and support, including education.

“It is worrisome seeing other parents neglecting, exploring, and sending their children into marriage,” noted Jalavikuba.

Inkosi Jalavikuba: Children are neglected.

Director of Education and Sports at M’mbelwa District Council, Madame Bridget Nungu, expressed worries about school dropouts of girls due to early pregnancies and marriages.

“Between January and August, about 300 girls drop out of school. If we are not going to take strict measures, we should expect a high number of schoolgirls to drop out,” said Nungu.

Laban Ndemanje, one of the social welfare officers at M’mbelwa District Council, said it is easy for girls to get married and drop out of school because some of them are living alone when their parents are in South Africa working.

“Our office is registering so many causes of child negligence, including child marriages, this year. between January and August, More than 300 children have gone into marriages, representing 0.17 per cent.” Said Ndemanje

Zindaba Lungu Sukuluza, the project coordinator from Save the Children, who spoke on behalf of the non-governmental organizations that work in the district, said African children face a lot of challenges triggered by traditional beliefs and practices that make children vulnerable to abuse.

“We, as NGOs, are going to continue providing support to children to make sure that children in the Mzimba get to dreams; we have seen children here expressing what they want to be, so it is our prerogative to support government intervention.” Said Zindaba.

During the event, children raised so many issues that are hindering their education, which include lack of support from their parents, male teachers proposing to girls, and other authorities.

According to 2023/24 enrollment for Mzimba South primary schools, 170,882 (85,175 boys and 85,707 girls)

Day of the African Child (DAC) was instituted in 1991 by the assembly of the head state of the Organization of African Unity (OAU) in memory of the 16th June 1976 student appraising in Soweto, South Africa.

At the time, students were protesting the poor quality of education they received and demanding to be taught in their languages.

Mzimba South Day of African Child was supported by, Save the Children, St John of God Hospitaller, Malawi Red Cross, World Relief, Mzimba Youth Organization, Perivoli School Trust.