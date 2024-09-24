The United Transformation Movement (UTM) has vehemently denied allegations circulating on social media that the party plans to impose a two-year membership requirement for members to contest in the upcoming convention.

In a statement released on Monday, UTM National Publicity Secretary Felix Njawala described the allegations as “unsubstantiated” and assured members and supporters that no such decision has been made, reaffirming their commitment to transparency and fairness in all processes.

“We urge UTM members and all concerned Malawians to treat any discussions diverging from our ratified decisions as speculation,” Njawala said.

Njawala called on party members to remain united and focused on shared goals, rather than being distracted by baseless rumours.

The statement further revealed that the party’s National Executive Committee and Central Committee recently convened to discuss key issues including confirmation of the convention date as November 17, 2024, ratifying decisions on nomination fees, and convention venue.