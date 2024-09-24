…to be registered in January transfer window…

Former FCB Nyasa Big Bullets duo of Patrick Mwaungulu and Lanjesi Nkhoma will have to wait for their dream debuts for Congolese giants, TP Mazembe, as they have been loaned out to CS Don Bosco, a club sister to Mazembe, due to a FIFA transfer ban, reports the Nation Newspaper.

In June, FIFA imposed a transfer ban on TP Mazembe due to contractual disputes between the club and some players. This prevents the team from registering new players, including Mwaungulu, Nkhoma and four others.

Mazembe signed the duo from Bullets in the summer transfer window hoping that their ban would be lifted to allow the club to register players for the domestic competitions and the CAF Champions League. However, the ban spans three trading windows, forcing the team to loan out the affected players.

They have reportedly joined CS Don Bosco, another top-flight league side owned by the son of TP Mazembe’s owner. This move aims to keep the players match-fit and competitive until Mazembe resolves its transfer ban issues.

According to reports, the players will be eligible for registration in the January transfer window.

This development significantly impacts Mazembe’s seasonal plans, restricting their ability to strengthen their squad. While the loan moves enable the players to continue competing, Mazembe will miss their contributions.