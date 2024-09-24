A highly anticipated meeting organized by Ntcheu District officials aimed at resolving the ongoing standoff between the Roads Fund Administration (RFA) and contractors seeking control of the country’s two major tollgates was unsuccessful yesterday, as the parties failed to meet.

The meeting, which was expected to mediate the escalating tensions, was meant to bring together the RFA and the contractors vying for the management and operation of the tollgates located at Chingeni and Kalinyeke.

The tollgates have become points of contention after several contractors expressed interest in taking over their operations, citing dissatisfaction with the current management and revenue distribution under the RFA.

Despite high expectations, the meeting did not take place, reportedly due to disagreements over the terms of engagement and participation.

Sources indicate that representatives from the contractors were reluctant to attend, citing concerns about the neutrality of the mediation process, while RFA officials expressed frustration over what they described as “unreasonable demands” from the contractors.

Ntcheu District Commissioner Francis Matewere, who was to chair the meeting, expressed disappointment over the failure of both sides to engage in dialogue.

“This was a crucial opportunity to resolve the issues affecting the tollgates, but unfortunately, the meeting could not go ahead as planned. We remain hopeful that both parties will come to the table soon to find a lasting solution,” Matewere stated.

The tollgates, which were established to generate revenue for road maintenance and development, have been at the center of a growing dispute.

Contractors are pushing for a stake in the tollgate operations, arguing that their involvement would improve efficiency and transparency. However, the RFA has maintained its stance, insisting that the current management structure is effective and benefits the public.

With the breakdown of yesterday’s mediation attempt, it remains unclear when or if the two parties will be able to resolve the conflict. Analysts warn that a prolonged standoff could disrupt tollgate operations, affecting road infrastructure funding across the country.

As the situation continues to unfold, the public is closely watching for further developments, with many hoping for a swift resolution that will prevent any disruptions to the country’s road network funding mechanisms.