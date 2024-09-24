Lilongwe businesses are poised for a financial windfall this weekend as thousands of international and local visitors converge in the city for Prophet Shepherd Bushiri’s highly-anticipated Salvation Festival.

The event which will take place at the Bingu International Convention Centre (BICC) gardens on September 28th, 2024, promises to boost Malawi’s religious tourism sector, building on the momentum established since Prophet Bushiri’s return from South Africa in 2020.

According to Prophet Bushiri, this festival brings together ECG The Jesus Nation Church members, followers, partners, and the general public worldwide to celebrate accepting Jesus Christ as their personal Lord and Savior.

He emphasized, “This is time for Lilongwe to experience the everlasting love and mercy of our Lord Jesus Christ through the festival.”

Last year’s Salvation Festival in Salima drew over 5,000 participants from different countries, and this year’s event is expected to generate significant revenue for local businesses, showcase Malawi’s rich cultural heritage, and promote cultural exchange between international and local attendees.

Activities to take place during the festival include sports, musical performances by the tribe of Judah, the Great Angels Choir, Kamuzu Barracks Gospel singers among others, various games, dances, Bible studies, interactions, baptism and sharing of the word.