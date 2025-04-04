In a highly anticipated event, Zeze and Joe Icon will take the stage at Scallas Cafe this Saturday. Notably, this performance marks Joe Icon’s debut big appearance in Blantyre.

Meanwhile, the two prominent Amapiano artists are currently riding high on the success of their latest hit songs, “Ndafika” and “Go Go Go,” creating music that resonates like the heartbeat of the city.

Beerland Director, Kennedy Maluwa, expressed enthusiasm about the upcoming event, stating, “Everything is ready for the event. We have planned loads of other activities for kids in the afternoon.”

In addition to the music, these activities will include field feud challenges, food tasting, brain teasers, red cup games, and a variety of card and board games.

As a result, families can look forward to a day filled with laughter and joy, like a treasure chest overflowing with fun.

Moreover, Joy Junction has encouraged parents to bring their children to the event, highlighting the child-friendly atmosphere that has been created for the day.

With something for everyone, this event promises to be a golden opportunity for families in Blantyre to come together and enjoy a memorable experience.