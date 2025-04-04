Stakeholders in the criminal justice system are optimistic that the newly passed prison bill will significantly reform the operations of the prison system in the country.

On Thursday, the Parliament of Malawi passed the bill, repealing the outdated Prisons Act, which has been in operation since 1956, before the country gained independence from Britain in 1964.

Reacting to the development, Prison Fellowship Malawi Executive Director Rodrick Zalimba touted the new bill and expressed hope that it will provide the most critical reforms in the Prison system.

“It has been a long process and a protracted wait for all stakeholders in the criminal justice system. We trust the new law will pave the way for expedited reform and alignment of the administrative and operational structures in tandem with the new law,” said Zalimba.

He further said his organization will keep a close eye on the rehabilitation provisions in the new law so that they can leverage the new law to collaborate with the state agencies to roll out more Halfway houses in the country.

Speaking on Thursday when presenting the bill in parliament, Minister of Homeland Security Ezekiel Peter Ching’oma observed that the repealed Act had several hiccups which affected the operations of the prison system in the country. Ching’oma said the new bill is centred on a human rights approach.

“The Prison Act has faced several challenges including overcrowding of prisoners, poor conditions for prisoners and punitive approach that neglected rehabilitation and reintegration of prisoners in their societies,” said Ching’oma.

Among others, the bill seeks to adopt a new approach to handling prisoners, focusing on rehabilitation and making sure that the country’s prisons conform to international standards and treaties.

The bill also has provisions for the establishment of Halfway houses, which serve as a bridge between incarceration and full reintegration into societies. Their primary purpose is to provide a supportive and structured environment for individuals, typically ex-offenders, to transition back into their communities.