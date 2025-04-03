About 500 women from 20 parishes of the Catholic Diocese of Zomba have organized Way of the Cross at Michiru Shrine, Chilomoni in Blantyre Archdiocese to deepen their Christian faith.

CWA Chairperson for Zomba Diocese Christina Lakiyoni said 2025 is the year of the Pilgrimage of Hope in the Catholic church; as such, the association felt it necessary to lead women to the shrine to pray, repeat and confess.

Lakiyoni, who is also the Catholic Women’s Association National Chairlady, appealed to women to continue praying and doing retreats to deepen their faith.

She, therefore, thanked all catholic women from all parishes in the Zomba Diocese for attending Way of the Cross at Michiru Shrine despite the economic challenges that most people are going through.

“Catholic Women Association look upon Mary, the mother of Jesus Christ and we deepen our faith so that we should not depart from Mary’s faith,” she said

Sister Abigail Kapeni of Daughters of Wisdom from St Mary’s Convent in Zomba said the Way of the Cross to Michiru Shrine provided the opportunity to reflect on God’s grace.