National Development Party (NDP) has donated K2 million to University of Livingstonia to assist 35 needy students to continue with tertiary university education.

NDP Vice President Chikondi Lisimba made the donation during a fundraising cultural day, which was held at the University of Livingstonia.

She said this was in line with the NDP manifesto of improving education and skills development standards in Malawi.

Lisimba also appealed to organisations of goodwill to support needy students in various universities in the country.

“Educating young people in universities is as good as educating the nation. The young people will contribute to the national economy in many ways,” she said.

The University’s Deputy Principal, Dr Wezzie Chiziba, thanked Dr Lisimba for attending the fundraising Cultural Day.

He disclosed that Livingstonia University intends to mobilise K70 million at the fundraising Cultural Day to assist needy students in meeting their food needs and tuition requirements

NDP wing Secretary General Charles M’bama said needy students face a lot of challenges, hence the fundraiser cultural day.