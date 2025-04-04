A total of 814 students who completed their journalism studies at the Malawi Institute of Journalism (MIJ) have received certificates, diplomas, and degrees in a ceremony held at the Comesa Hall in Blantyre.

Among the graduates, 325 received certificates, 475 were awarded diplomas, and 14 graduated with degrees.

The Chief Guest for the event was Arthur Chipenda, the Director of Information and the Head of Public Relations at the Ministry of Information.

The event was a significant moment for the students, their families, and the entire MIJ community, as it celebrated the achievements of individuals who have completed rigorous academic training in the field of journalism.

The ceremony, which was attended by various dignitaries and stakeholders in the media and education sectors, highlighted the growing importance of journalism education in Malawi.

During his address, Chipenda commended the graduates for their hard work and dedication throughout their studies, urging them to uphold the ethical standards of journalism in their future careers.

He also emphasized the need for journalism to continue playing a vital role in shaping public opinion, informing the public, and holding government institutions accountable.

The graduation ceremony marked the culmination of years of study and the beginning of the graduates’ professional journeys in journalism, with many expected to contribute to the media landscape in Malawi and beyond.

MIJ has a long history of producing skilled journalists who are equipped to tackle the evolving challenges of the media industry, and the ceremony was a testament to the institute’s commitment to providing quality education.

As the graduates embark on their careers, they are set to be part of a growing and dynamic media industry that is crucial in the development of Malawi’s democratic processes and societal progress.

The event also served as a reminder of the critical role that media institutions, such as MIJ, play in shaping the future of journalism, both in Malawi and the wider region.

The MIJ is widely recognized for its contributions to training future journalists who go on to serve in various media outlets across the country, and this year’s graduation was a proud moment for all involved.