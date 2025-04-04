A memorial service for the former President of Malawi and Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) founder, the late Bingu wa Mutharika has been postponed.

The event, initially scheduled for Saturday, April 5, 2025, at Mpumulo wa Bata in Thyolo, will now take place on a later date to be announced.

However, a press statement signed by DPP Presidential Spokesperson Shadric Namalomba, has not specified reasons for the postponement. The party apologizes for any inconvenience this postponement may cause.

The memorial service is an annual event held to commemorate the life and legacy of Dr. Bingu wa Mutharika, who succumbed to cardiac arrest on April 5, 2012, while in his office as President of Malawi.

The service typically features a mass prayer at Chingazi Catholic Church, followed by a wreath-laying ceremony at Mpumulo wa Bata Mausoleum.