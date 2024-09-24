Dowa Police have successfully apprehended two men in connection with the theft of various items, including motorcycles, plasma Televisions, and subwoofers, from Dzaleka Refugee Camp.

The suspects, identified as Joseph Gaveni (28) and Madandaulo Lyton (32), are currently in custody.

According to Dowa Police Public Relations Officer (PRO), the incident was reported on June 7, 2024, by Nyabenge Silitio (43), who discovered that his motorcycle, valued at approximately K900,000, had been stolen from his property.

“Upon investigation, it was revealed that the suspects gained entry by drilling through the fence.

“Subsequent police investigations led to the recovery of three Lifan motorcycles, plasma Televisions, subwoofers, and Tecno cellphones, with a total estimated value of K6.2 million,” explained Sitima.

Sitima also noted that two of the recovered motorcycles have already been identified by their rightful owners.

The police are urging individuals who have reported missing items to visit Dowa Police Station for identification purposes.

The suspects, both from Namadzunda Village, Traditional Authority Msakambewa, Dowa District, will soon face charges of burglary and theft in court.