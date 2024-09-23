In a political rally at Baka Primary School on Sunday, Catherine Gotani Hara, First Deputy Vice President of the Malawi Congress Party (MCP), emphasized the importance of selecting the right beneficiaries for the government’s maize distribution in response to the El Niño effects in Karonga District.

Hara expressed her concerns about well-off households receiving aid meant for the most vulnerable.

“I am unhappy to see that some affluent families benefit from social support programs, while the ultra-poor are overlooked. I urge the local chiefs and authorities to ensure that the aid reaches those who truly need it”, Hara said.

Hara further disclosed that they organized the political rally in Karonga district to applaud the people for voting for MCP candidates in all three ward councillors during the local government by-election that took place early this year.

In his speech, Richard Chimwendo Banda, MCP Secretary General, said Chakwera is the only leader who does not take sides when carrying out development in the country, referencing various projects that have improved living standards in the region, including the Karonga-town water supply project and maintenance of irrigation schemes.

Senior Chief Kalonga also praised the MCP and Chakwera for their responsiveness to the needs of the community.

As part of their commitment, MCP members donated 40 bags of cement to Baka Primary School for the construction of classroom blocks and toilets.

By Wakisa Myamba