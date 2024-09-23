Seven individuals have been taken into custody by Lilongwe Police for allegedly stealing cellphones and money from attendees at the Best of Gwamba Music concert held at Civo Stadium over the weekend.

According to Constable Khumbo Sanyiwa, Lilongwe Police Deputy Public Relations Officer, the suspects have been identified as Blessings Sinoya, 19; Steven Mtembo, 23; James Mangombo, 27; Mike Sakala, 22; Abraham Chiusi, 23; Mphatso Mwale 23, and Joseph Batani, 16.

Sanyiwa said the suspects, taking advantage of the large crowd, and the drunkenness of people that attended the music concert, started snatching handbags and pickpocketed patrons of their cellphones and money.

Some of the stolen items were recovered the same night, and efforts are underway to recover the remaining cell phones. The seven suspects are expected to appear in court soon to answer theft charges.