Multi-award-winning Malawian athlete, Patrick Banda, who is based in South Africa, is gearing up to resume training after a break due to the recent passing of his sister.

Banda, who runs under the Runzone Athletic Club, is focused on preparing for the upcoming Comrades Marathon, scheduled for June next year in Durban.

In a telephone interview, Banda expressed his determination to qualify for the marathon, aiming to achieve a time of under 2 hours and 40 minutes.

“I am confident it will come to pass as I am putting in more effort in training, including building my strength and considering my recent achievements,” he stated.

Banda has an impressive track record, having won three consecutive silver medals in the South African Comrades Marathon from 2022 to 2024, consistently completing the 90 km distance in under 7 hours and 30 minutes.

Additionally, he holds a Bill Rowan medal from 2019, bringing his total accolades to four.

The Comrades Marathon is regarded as one of the largest and most prestigious ultramarathons in Africa. In 2022, fellow Malawian Solesta Manduwa won a gold medal, highlighting the competitive spirit and talent within the region.