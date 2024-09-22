On the heels of resounding 10-0 victory over Baka City on Saturday in Blantyre, Mighty Mukuru Wanderers has announced the confirmation of Meke Mwase as the Club’s Head Coach with immediate effect.

Mwase has been serving as Acting Head Coach since the departure of Coach Nsazurwimo Ramadhan in May 2024.

“We wish Coach Meke Mwase all the best as he stirs Mighty Mukuru Wanderers FC to greater heights,” the club’s management stated.

Mwase’s confirmation marks a vote of confidence in his leadership and tactical acumen, following his interim tenure and impressive wins like Saturday’s thrashing of Baka City.

The confirmation is expected to boost morale within the team and reinforce Coach Mwase’s vision for the Nomads’ success. With the team in top form, fans are eagerly anticipating a successful season under Coach Mwase’s guidance.

The Nomads are four points behind leaders Silver Strikers in the title race.