A recent attack in Indian-administered Kashmir’s Pahalgam town has resulted in the deaths of at least two dozen people. The incident occurred when gunmen opened fire on a group of domestic tourists visiting a popular beauty spot. Authorities have confirmed the casualties, and reports indicate a significant number of wounded individuals, some in critical condition.

The region’s Chief Minister, Omar Abdullah, described the attack as “much larger than anything we’ve seen directed at civilians in recent years.” India’s Prime Minister Narendra Modi has vowed to bring the perpetrators to justice, emphasizing the country’s unwavering resolve to fight terrorism.

In response to the attack, Home Minister Amit Shah held an emergency security meeting in Srinagar, and the army and police have been deployed to the scene. Despite the ongoing investigation, no group has claimed responsibility for the attack.

The region has experienced a long-running insurgency since 1989, although violence has decreased in recent years. The attack’s specifics and aftermath are being closely monitored by authorities and the public.