A commercial sex worker, Chrissy Paulo, from Mangochi district, has been discharged by the First Grade Magistrate Court in Mangochi. The discharge followed the failure of state witnesses to appear in court, including Chrissy’s boyfriend, who was the complainant in the case. Chrissy had been accused of acts intended to cause grievous harm after biting off her boyfriend’s fingertip during a fight.

The incident occurred after Chrissy’s boyfriend left her without providing financial support, leading to a confrontation when they met again. Both parties were intoxicated during the altercation, which resulted in the boyfriend’s injury. Chrissy was arrested and charged but maintained her intention to defend herself.

Following Chrissy’s story gaining attention on social media, Senior Legal Aid Advocate, Upile Mapata, visited her in prison and offered representation.

Due to the complainant’s repeated failure to appear in court, the defense applied for a discharge. The court agreed, citing the complainant’s lack of interest in pursuing the matter.

As a result, Chrissy was discharged, and the state has indicated that they will not recommence the case, effectively operating as an acquittal.

Source: Malawi Legal Aid Bureau