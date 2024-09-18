Police in Mponela, Dowa District, are keeping in custody a -51-year-old man identified as George Yotamu for being found in possession of 80 bags of NPK counterfeit fertilizer.

According to Mponela Police PRO Macpatson Msadala, the incident occurred on September 14, 2024, at Mziya Village in the area of Senior Chief Chakhaza in Dowa District.

Msadala said that the reporter, whose Occupation is Quality Assurance Monitor from Malawi Bureau of Standard, and his team were monitoring operations between Mchinji and Dowa Districts, and upon reaching Madisi Trading Centre, they were tipped that Yotam was manufacturing NPK fertiliser using sand and manure and was using one of his sheds in Madisi.

“The reporter, together with detectives from Madison Police Post, followed up on the issue and found the suspect with 80 bags of fake NPK fertiliser bearing ETG logos and other 4 bags of unknown lime substances believed to be counterfeit. This prompted officers to arrest him and a seizure of 80 bags,” said Msadala.

Meanwhile, the suspect is in police custody and some samples have been taken for assessment and further investigations.

The suspect will appear before the court soon to answer his charges after completion of all paperwork.

He hails from Nsanjo village in the area of Senior Chief Chakhaza in Dowa District.