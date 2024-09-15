In a notable development within Malawi’s political landscape, several prominent figures have recently joined the Malawi Congress Party (MCP).

Among the new recruits are Hetherwick Ntaba, a former advisor to President Peter Mutharika, and Grezelder Jeffrey, the former Secretary General of the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP).

Also making headlines is Skeffa Chimoto, a well-known musician who has now aligned himself with MCP. Joining them is Oscar Taulo, a former Deputy Director of Legal Affairs in DPP. These additions reflect a significant shift in political allegiance, as these individuals bring with them a wealth of experience and influence.

The entrance of these figures into MCP could potentially reshape the party’s dynamics and strengthen its position in Malawian politics. Their move is seen as a strategic boost for MCP, which continues to consolidate its influence and broaden its appeal across various sectors of society.