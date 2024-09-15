The Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) electrified Phalombe with a high-energy rally that drew a large and spirited crowd. The event, held at Migowi Public School, showcased the party’s vibrant presence and commitment to engaging with local communities.

Led by key party figures, including Joseph Mwanamvekha, the DPP rally was marked by passionate speeches, dynamic performances, and a palpable sense of excitement among supporters.

The gathering highlighted the party’s strong grassroots support and its focus on addressing local issues and promoting development.

The rally also featured a range of activities designed to energize and mobilize the party’s base, reinforcing DPP’s message of progress and unity.

Attendees were enthusiastic, showing their support for the party’s vision and objectives.

Overall, the event underscored DPP’s robust presence in Phalombe and its ongoing efforts to connect with and energize its supporters across the region.