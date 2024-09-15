Former Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) member Dalitso Kabambe has expressed enthusiasm for joining the United Transformation Movement (UTM), describing it as “a winning party.” He has also quashed speculations suggesting he may return to DPP.

In an interview with Times Group on Saturday, Kabambe reiterated his commitment to UTM, citing its transformative agenda and commitment to unity as key factors in his decision.

He confidently declared that UTM will emerge victorious in the 2025 polls, saying it is the only trusted party in Malawi with no problems.

Kabambe dismissed speculation about returning to DPP, emphasizing that UTM’s forward-looking approach aligns with his vision for Malawi’s future. “I have permanently moved out of DPP and am very happy and at home in UTM,” he stated.

With UTM’s convention scheduled for November 17, Kabambe announced his intention to contest for the party’s presidency. “I have been a fighter and need equal fighters, but above all, I am winning this race,” he said.

Kabambe paid tribute to the late Saulos Chilima, UTM’s founder, urging party members to work together to fulfil his legacy. “We have a legacy to protect, and all of us in UTM need to work as a team to fill his shoes.”

As Malawi prepares for the next general elections, Kabambe’s defection to UTM is seen as a significant boost to the party’s prospects. With its focus on unity, transformation, and prosperity, UTM is poised to make a lasting impact on Malawi’s political landscape.