Alliance for Democracy (AFORD) party leader Enoch Chihana says the current convention will be his last, marking the end of an era in his 30-year political career.

On Friday during an acceptance speech when he retained the party presidency unopposed, Chihana, who has led the party with dedication and passion, revealed his plans to retire from politics and focus on farming and family.

“This is my last convention. After 4 years, I will not come again… I will leave it to others. I will be retiring from politics, I want to go and do farming, I want to raise my children. That next time I will come as a delegate and not a candidate,” Chihana declared, emphasizing his commitment to paving the way for new leadership.

He further dismissed claims that AFORD is a family-run party, assuring supporters that the party’s future is in capable hands.

Chihana reflected on the challenges of leading a political party, highlighting the significant financial investments required to host conventions and rallies. “Running a political party is not for small boys,” he cautioned, emphasizing the need for courage and resilience.

As he prepares to pass the torch, Chihana expressed confidence in the party’s ability to thrive under new leadership. “There will be others, better than I am. Others will run,” he said, looking forward to his retirement and new endeavours.

The AFORD leader’s announcement marks a significant milestone in the party’s history, as members look to the future with hope and anticipation.