The National Oil Company of Malawi (NOCMA) has categorically denied reports suggesting that the inaugural fuel train, which arrived at Marka Border in Nsanje District on Wednesday, was transporting molasses.

This comes as the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) recently claimed that the government lied to Malawians as the train from Beira did not carry diesel and it carried molasses.

However, NOCMA Public Relations Officer, Raymond Likambale, has indicated that the company deals with petroleum products and gas, so the reports are untrue.

“We are guided by the policy and our mandate is to deal with petroleum products and gas. Let me make it clear that the train which was inaugurated by President Lazarus Chakwera was fully loaded with fuel,” said Likambale.

He added that over 20 trucks have left Nsanje for Matindi Depot and expressed optimism that the consignment will be finalised by this coming Saturday.

Likambale has since asked Malawians to stop spreading false information.

On his part, Senior Chief Chimombo said people from Nsanje witnessed the transfer of fuel from the train to trucks and the reports are baseless.

The inaugural train carrying 1.2 million petroleum products was received by President Lazarus Chakwera on Wednesday at Marka Border Station in Nsanje.