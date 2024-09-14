Nsanje Lalanje Member of Parliament Gladys Ganda has issued a heartfelt apology to the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) and its President, Peter Mutharika, for her recent controversial speech. She claims the environment was intimidating, forcing her to speak carelessly.

On September 9, 2024, Ganda praised President Lazarus Chakwera for developing her constituency, sparking outrage within the DPP. This led to her reassignment from Director of Elections to Presidential Advisor.

However, the lawmaker has since retracted her statement and issued an apology, expressing regret for her words and seeking forgiveness and a second chance.

She described herself as a “true, loyal, and hardworking” DPP member and reaffirmed her commitment to the party.

Ganda attributed her controversial speech to the intimidating environment, saying: “It was not intentional, but the environment forced me to speak carelessly as it was intimidating. I stand with all meaningful Malawians who are currently suffering from various social challenges across the country. Please, forgive me.”

While unconditionally withdrawing her public statements, the DPP MP also expressed solidarity with Malawians facing social challenges, appealing for forgiveness from all concerned parties.

This apology marks a significant development in the political landscape, showcasing Ganda’s commitment to her party and constituents. Meanwhile, the former ruling party is yet to comment on the apology.