The Ministry of Gender, Community Development, and Social Welfare has tasked the newly appointed National Children’s Commission (NCC) commissioners with promoting a culture of accountability and transparency in protecting child rights and well-being in Malawi.

The Minister responsible, Jean Sendeza appealed during the swearing-in ceremony of commissioners for the National Children’s Commission (NCC) in Lilongwe.

“My message to you, Commissioners, is that today you have assumed the overall coordination on all matters concerning children; hence, you are expected to hold different stakeholders accountable for failing to offer their services,” said Sendeza.

She added that it is disheartening that despite having a lot of Non-Governmental Organisations (NGOs) and other stakeholders working on child rights, the country continues to register cases of child rights abuse and violation.

The Minister urged all stakeholders involved in child rights to implement programs related to children and ensure that resources meant for children’s programs are used appropriately.

In his remarks, Benedicto Kondowe, one of the commissioners, highlighted that the Commission has a role to play in ensuring that services that support the needs of children are promoted.

Meanwhile, the five-member Commission, chaired by Bishop Vincent Mwakhwawa, will co-opt two children.