The Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) Publicity Secretary, Shadric Namalomba, has defended the decision by the party’s leader, Arthur Peter Mutharika, to re-assign Gladys Ganda from the position of Director of Elections to the position of presidential advisor, describing it as a promotion for her.

Speaking to Malawi24, Namalomba backed the reassignment of Ganda, saying the move aligns with the party Constitution.

“People should be conversant with the DPP Constitution, the DPP Constitution particularly Article 10 sub-section 8, which empowers the President to look at the dynamics of politics to make assignments within the National Governing Council.

” So in this case, even myself, I can be moved to be a presidential advisor depending on how the party sees where I will be more capable or depending on where the party is looking for your services, and it believes that you could be very useful in that position,” he explained.

According to Namalomba, the move is just a strategic move, and it has nothing to do with any speculation whatsoever.

The Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) yesterday reassigned Gladys Ganda, MP for Nsanje Lalanje, from the position of Director of Elections to the position of Presidential Advisor.

The reassignment comes after Gladys Ganda attended a rally by President Chakwera in Nsanje on Monday.

Speaking at the rally on Monday, Ganda praised Chakwera for, among other things, the rural electrification program at Mbenje and Namitalaka in her constituency, Nsanje Lalanje.

“Mr President, you didn’t consider that I am a DPP legislator but you are still bringing in developments in my area. As you know, next year, we will have general elections in the country, and people will be looking at such developments when choosing leaders.

“It is God who chooses leaders, and he chose you to bring such developments in the country, in all constituencies regardless of which party, an MP belongs to,” she said

Ganda was appointed as Director of Elections at the DPP convention where she defeated former MEC commissioner Jean Mathanga.