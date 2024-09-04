The World Vision Malawi (WVM) is leading partners in the implementation of HIV/TB Epidemic Control Program (Grant Cycle 7) focusing areas of Adolescents Girls and Young Women in and out of school, HIV Prevention interventions targeting high risk groups, community TB care and community systems strengthening.

The program is designed for outreach clinics to provide daylight and moonlight services such as Sexually transmitted infections screening, diagnosis and treatment, HIV testing services and TB screening and provision of HIV Prevention related commodities.

In the program, peer educators and navigators will create demand for services through HIV prevention messages and referrals to public health facilities in partnership with District Health Offices (DHOs) in the targeted districts including Dowa.

World Vision Malawi’s Global Funds Grant HIV/AIDS Specialist Buthelezi Mvula, said the total HIV prevention interventions are aimed at contributing towards ending HIV/AIDS as a public health threat in Malawi by 2030 saying this will be done in partnership with other partners.

Mvula said the program will distribute HIV prevention commodities for all targeted districts, PrEP services access and deliveries at community for all targeted sub populations, HIV Prevention Communication and demand creation for all targeted sub populations.

He said the program’s key activities will include development of integrated demand creation tool kit for peer cadres, building capacity of peer cadres, capacity building of peer cadres on increasing demand and accessibility of PrEP services.

The Specialist said the program will support training of Community Health Care Workers in service delivery through outreach clinics and establish or pilot tailored facility-based safe spaces to provide person-centred services.

“The program will support joint monitoring of service provision by partner-led organizations in the course of implementing the activities planned,” said Mvula.

In his remarks, Dowa District Council’s Director of Administration Thomas Mwafongo, appealed to partners in health sector to work together in supporting World Vision Malawi’s programs to be implemented in the interest of all in the district.

World Vision Malawi (WVM) is leading the implementation of Global Fund HIV/TB Epidemic Control Program (Grant Cycle 7 from 1ST July, 2024 to 30th June, 2027 with funding amounting to 21 million US Dollars.