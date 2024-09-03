Ugandan main opposition leader and singer, Robert Kyagulanyi Ssentamu, also known as Bobi Wine, has been shot in the leg, sustaining a serious injury.

He was rushed to a hospital after he was injured during clashes with security officers in Kampala.

Television footage showed a bleeding Bobi Wine wheeled into the hospital with an injury on his left leg, following a Tuesday evening scuffle.

Eyewitnesses told the Monitor Newspaper that a violent confrontation erupted as police sought to disperse growing crowds as the former presidential candidate was returning from a thanksgiving service at the invitation of his opposition National Unity Platform (NUP) party lawyer, George Musisi.

“After the celebration, Bobi Wine embarked on a procession up to Bulindo Town. Police advised against it. Despite their guidance, he insisted on proceeding and closing the road, prompting the police to prevent the procession,” police spokesperson Kituuma Rusoke told the Monitor.

Earlier, NUP suggested that security forces “attempted the life of Bobi Wine,”

“Police and military surrounded and started firing live bullets, teargas canisters and other projectiles. In the process, our president, Bobi Wine, who was targeted, was shot in the leg. He is currently being attended to by a team of doctors,” reads a post on his X account.

But Rusoke says on-site police officers “claim Bobi Wine stumbled while getting into his vehicle, causing the injury, nonetheless, Bobi Wine team assert that he was shot.”

An investigation will be conducted to clarify the facts,” Rusoke highlighted.

Wine, 42, has been a long-time critic and contender for President Yoweri Museveni.