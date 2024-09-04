The court in Mzimba has sentenced Lukas Golosi to 10 years Imprisonment with Hard Labour and Devie Harry to 14 years Imprisonment with Hard Labour after Magistrate Gamariel delivered his verdict on the two convicts.

Golosi has been sentenced to 8 years for the first and second counts, and 10 years for the third count.

Magistrate Gamariel has also sentenced Harry to 10 years for each of the three counts and 14 years for the fourth count.

In his judgment, the Magistrate revealed that the sentences will run concurrently, with Golosi spending 10 years behind bars while Harry will serve 14 years, as the punishments will overlap.

On August 28, 2024, he reserved his sentencing ruling for the two convicts for violent robbery.

In the background of the case, state prosecutor, Aubrey Maganga, informed the court that the district experienced a wave of terror between June and July of this year.

The court also heard that the two, along with others still at large, invaded the house of a nurse on June 2, where they assaulted her and stole two laptop computers, one tablet, two new motorcycle tyres, and cash amounting to K160,000.

On June 16, the two attacked a businessperson, robbing him of K5 million in cash and two mobile phones. In the third count, the two convicts assaulted a well-known young businessman, Bonface Zimba.

On July 4, they stole K21.2 million and three cell phones. In the final count, on July 19, they stole 195 keypad cellphones, five smartphones, and K4 million.

According to court proceedings, Maganga stated that the four complainants were referred to Mzimba District Hospital for treatment, while one was referred to Mzuzu Central Hospital, where she spent three days in a coma.

However, Malawi24 understands that the two will also face another case in the high court for attempted murder.