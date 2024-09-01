A congratulatory message from musician Pop Young to former Nyasa Big Bullets player Patrick Mwaungulu has sparked a heated debate on regionalism in Malawi.

After Mwaungulu announced his move to TP Mazembe on Facebook, Pop Young commented: “All the best my old friend, we have really proved that Mpoto (Malawi) can do more better than this. God is in control.”

However, some users interpreted Pop Young’s reference to “Mpoto” as a regionalistic remark, implying that success is exclusive to the southern region of Malawi. This has led to accusations of perpetuating regional divisions and sparking a wider debate on social media.

Frank Jossam Mwale commented, “Pop Young akulu you’re diverting things Patrick Mwaungulu is carrying a Malawian flag ,who doesn’t know up to date that mpoto is talented? Achina Gaba, Chiukepo, Atusaye Nyondo achoka kut (where are they coming from)?”

While some have defended Pop Young’s comment as a harmless expression of pride, others see it as a reflection of deeper regional tensions. The incident has highlighted the need for unity and inclusivity in Malawi, with many calling for an end to regionalistic sentiment.

Bridget Zoey Mbizi defended Pop Young saying, “Let him be proud of his home musiyeni there’s nothing wromg with it…morever north imasalidwa muzambiri let him prove kuti even kumpoto kuli luso.”

Pop Young’s comment has ignited a firestorm of reactions, with some demanding an apology and others defending his right to express pride in his heritage. As the controversy continues to unfold, it remains to be seen how Pop Young will respond to the backlash.