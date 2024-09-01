The Malawi Government has appealed to the nation to remain calm and patient as the authorities await the release of the final investigation report into the tragic plane crash that claimed the lives of Vice President Saulos Chilima and eight others.

The Minister of Information and Digitalisation, Moses Kunkuyu, said this during a press briefing at the Central Office of Information in Lilongwe.

Kunkuyu indicated that the media should exercise caution when reporting issues regarding the matter and they must ensure that they disseminate facts.

He also highlighted that the Chichewa-translated German Federal Bureau of Aircraft Accident Investigation (BFU) interim report is accurate and it will ensure that every Malawian reads the report.

On 29 August 2024, the German Federal Bureau of Aircraft Accident Investigation (BFU) released the interim report regarding the plane crash that took place in Chikangawa Forest on 10 June this year, killing Chilima and eight others.

Meanwhile, BFU has indicated that the final report regarding the cause of the crash will be released next year.