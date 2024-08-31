The Ministry of Mining says Malawi is richly blessed with a diverse range of mineral resources that have the potential to be transformed into clean energy sources, positioning the country to become a leader in the global transition to renewable energy.

This has been revealed by the Director of Administration in the Ministry of Mining, Andrew Chisamba, who indicated that the inauguration of the state-of-the-art Mineral laboratory is pending some finishing touches and is expected to be completed next month.

He highlighted that the laboratory will reduce government expenditure on mineral analysis and facilitate the effective implementation of the Agriculture, Tourism, and Mining (ATM) Strategy.

Chisamba added that there is a huge global demand for minerals in the transition to clean energy.

He also stressed that the laboratory will allow domestic analysis of mineral samples, eradicating the need to outsource the task.