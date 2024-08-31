President Lazarus Chakwera has categorically stated that the conferment of Senior Counsel (SC) status to eight Justices of Appeal was a decision based solely on merit, emphasizing that he would never compromise the integrity of the judiciary by making appointments as political favours.

The president said this when he conferred the SC title upon the eight Justices of Appeal at Kamuzu Palace in Lilongwe.

“I must, therefore, make it clear that any practice from the past that gave the title Senior Counsel as a political favour ends with me,” said Chakwera.

He added that during the appointment process transparency and accountability were top-notch.

He also said that the appointment is a fulfilment of what the law requires of the Honours Committee when it comes to those who have accomplished and have credentials in the legal profession.

Chakwera hailed the awardees for meeting the standards required by law and he encouraged them to exercise their duties with integrity.

Meanwhile, the eight are Justice Healey Potani, Justice John Nelson Katsala, Justice Ivy Chatha Kamanga, Justice Mankhambira Charles Ching’anyi Mkandawire, Justice Dingiswayo Madise, Justice Dorothy nya Kaunda Kamanga, Justice Silvester Augustino Kalembera and Justice Rowland Mbvundula.