Malawi leader Lazarus Chakwera will be at the Airport again as he is expected to travel to China to attend the Fourth Summit Meeting of the Forum on China-Africa Cooperation (FOCAC) in Beijing, on the 4th and 5th of September, 2024.

According to the statement released by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, during the meeting Cha, Kwara will join other African Heads of State and Government to consider and adopt the 2025-2027 Beijing FOCAC Plan of Action which will guide China-Africa engagements in various sectors for the next three years.

The statement further states that Chakwera will hold bilateral talks with His Excellency Xi Jinping, President of the People’s Republic of China.

“The meeting is expected to strengthen the cordial bilateral relations between Malawi and China and further enhance Malawi-China cooperation in various transport infrastructure projects,” reads part of the statement.

President Chakwera will depart Kamuzu International Airport on Sunday, 1st September, 2024, at 07:30 Hours and return on Saturday, 7th September, 2024, through Chileka International Airport.