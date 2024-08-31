As Malawian music continues to gain traction on the global stage, Rashley’s new video for “Mwa Ine” has been approved for airing on Trace Urban, a widely viewed international TV channel. The video is top-notch, and the song is exceptional. A big shout-out to VJ Ken, the talented videographer and director!

This milestone represents a tremendous achievement for Rashley and the country’s entertainment sector, as the song will elevate the Malawian flag on the international scene. With this breakthrough, Rashley is certainly hitting the ground running.

“I thank God for His mercies, and I am very proud of the excellent feedback I am receiving on the song. This has fueled my desire to stay active in the music scene,” said Rashley, whose “Mwa Ine” marks his first release this year.

He also noted that this isn’t the first time his work has been recognized on Trace Urban; in 2019, his song “Chiletso” also received airplay.

VJ Ken, the mastermind behind the video for “Mwa Ine,” expressed his gratitude and described this achievement as a significant milestone.

“In Malawi, producing a video that meets the standards of Trace TV is no walk in the park. This motivates me every time, as nearly 20 of the videos I’ve produced have been approved by that major television channel. I thank the Almighty for this blessing,” he said.

In the past, Tay Grin, a prominent Malawian artist, was the lone wolf to achieve significant airplay on international TV networks like Channel O and Trace ‘TV’ now ‘Urban’. Now, with Rashley and VJ Ken making waves, it seems the tide is turning for Malawian music.