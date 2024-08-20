The debate is all over different platforms about the trip of President Lazarus Chakwera to Germany, with some people describing the trip as ill-timed.

The Malawi leader is expected to visit Germany, the country that officially investigated the fatal accident involving the Malawi Army’s Dornier jet that killed Vice President Saulos Chilima and eight others.

The government of Malawi has remained silent on whether the trip is linked to Chilima’s death.

The silence of the government over Chakwera’s trip to Germany has raised so many questions from Malawians, some suspecting that the president has gone to manipulate the report of the plane crash that the German investigators are about to release next week.

Others have said the chakwera could have waited for the report to be out and then depart for Germany. The Dornier Plane was made in Germany