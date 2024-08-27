Leader of the opposition in Parliament, George Chaponda, has pressed the government to release the investigation report on the plane crash that claimed nine lives, including former Vice President Saulos Chilima.

On Tuesday, August 27, 2024, Chaponda told the August House that President Lazarus Chakwera had earlier informed an international media house that the investigation into the plane crash had been conducted and the report was ready.

Chaponda argued that Malawians deserve to know the truth behind the tragic incident, and hence called for the release of the report on the June 10 accident.

However, Deputy Speaker Madalitso Kazombo cautioned Chaponda to follow parliamentary procedures when raising questions.

Leader of the house, Richard Chimwendo Banda, clarified that the official report from the investigators had not yet been received, fueling further debate on the matter.

The Malawi government contracted Germany’s Federal Bureau of Aircraft Accident Investigation (BFU) to investigate the Chikangawa plane crash. Last month, BFU committed to releasing an interim report in late August 2024.